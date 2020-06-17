Uzma Kardar terms audio fake

LAHORE: Uzma Kardar has termed the recording of her voice commenting on state and the political leadership released from an anonymous Facebook account gone viral as manipulated and engineered with a malicious intent. She said she would take legal action against this. Treasury MPA Uzma Kardar was removed from information ministry’s media strategy committee over an audio leak of hers on Monday. Kardar said it was a personal conversation presented in a distorted and negative way with a fake voice over. “There is so much fake content,” she said and called it a cowardly act. There was news from reliable sources in the CM House that she was being considered for induction in the Punjab Cabinet. She said when envious people cannot match you through work they resort to character assassination. “My loyalty with my party and Prime Minister Imran Khan is unquestionable. The chief minister is the leader of my team and I hold him in high regard. He has been very appreciative of my work,” she said, adding, she was not flustered at the notification. She will herself see the CM and clarify everything. The truth will come to the fore and lies will be exposed, she said. She said she had always defended her party, the government, the PM and his family from front foot. She said she had done 400 programmes by now and no one could take out anything negative from what she said. She said the PM’s wife is a pious person, most respected and honourable. “I respect all leadership in my party and my loyalty is unquestionable,” she said. The Constitution states the responsibilities of the government and also the armed forces. Anyone trying to create a rift should know that I am well aware of the roles of them both. My husband, father and brother are from armed forces. I know how they are there for the country in times of emergency and how they protect the borders.