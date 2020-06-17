Warrants for Ashiana case accused

LAHORE: An accountability court Tuesday issued non-bailable warrants for Bilal Kidwai for not appearing before the court, a co-accused of opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif in Ashiana Housing reference.

Bilal was not appearing before the court despite repeated court notices which forced the judge to issue his non-bailable arrest warrants.

The court has ordered authorities concerned to make sure presence of Kidwai before the court on next hearing on June 20. The court also summoned more prosecution witnesses for the same date to record their statements. Till now the court has recorded statements of 11 witnesses.

Bilal Kidwai is a former consultant economist of Lahore Development Authority (LDA), who prepared feasibility and bidding documents for the private-public partnership (PPP) model of housing being applied to the Ashiana scheme.

Former Principal Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, who is co-accused in this case, also marked his attendance before the court.