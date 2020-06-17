Obesity is a major risk factor for dying of COVID-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
By now, most people understand that the elderly are especially vulnerable to Covid-19. But studies of COVID-19 patients in France, Italy, China and the United States have also identified chronic conditions that place even younger patients at risk. Near the top of the list: obesity.As we work to protect ourselves during this pandemic – and prepare ourselves for the next one – health officials need to be clear about the connection between obesity and Covid-19.