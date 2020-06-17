close
Wed Jun 17, 2020
AFP
June 17, 2020

Obesity is a major risk factor for dying of COVID-19

World

AFP
June 17, 2020

By now, most people understand that the elderly are especially vulnerable to Covid-19. But studies of COVID-19 patients in France, Italy, China and the United States have also identified chronic conditions that place even younger patients at risk. Near the top of the list: obesity.As we work to protect ourselves during this pandemic – and prepare ourselves for the next one – health officials need to be clear about the connection between obesity and Covid-19.

