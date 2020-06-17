Non-custom paid vehicles, other goods seized

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The police claimed to have impounded dozens of non-custom paid vehicles, electronic goods, dried milk, spices and other commodities during various raids.

A spokesperson of the police said that the goods were worth millions of rupees. The raids were conducted by police teams led by Station House Officer (SHO) Pervez Shah on the directives of Hafiz Wahid Mehmood, District Police Officer (DPO), in the jungle area in Dera Ismail Khan. The official added the police intercepted two pick-ups loaded with 1564 kilogram almonds, 440 kilogram cashew and 3239 kilogram cloves near Chekan area during checking. The confiscated items were worth millions of rupees and being smuggled paying duty.