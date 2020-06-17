close
Wed Jun 17, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2020

Stalls set up to provide sugar at Rs70/kg

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 17, 2020

BAHAWALPUR: The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association has set up stalls in different areas of Bahawalpur division to provide sugar at Rs 70 per kilogramme to the people.

In Bahawalpur, a sugar mills set up seven cheap sugar sale points, at Chowk Fawara, outside Fareed Gate and at old Sabzi Mundi areas. Similarly, the stalls were established at Ahmadpur East, Khairpur Tamiwali, Hasilpur and Yazman.

Latest News

More From Peshawar