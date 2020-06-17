Stalls set up to provide sugar at Rs70/kg

BAHAWALPUR: The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association has set up stalls in different areas of Bahawalpur division to provide sugar at Rs 70 per kilogramme to the people.

In Bahawalpur, a sugar mills set up seven cheap sugar sale points, at Chowk Fawara, outside Fareed Gate and at old Sabzi Mundi areas. Similarly, the stalls were established at Ahmadpur East, Khairpur Tamiwali, Hasilpur and Yazman.