3 cops suspended for torturing doctor in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: The district police officer on Tuesday placed three cops under suspension for allegedly torturing a senior doctor.
A senior medic, Dr Umar Hayat, ENT specialist, was allegedly tortured by Head Constable Yahya, constables Amir Nawaz and Idrees on Friday last. Shahid Hamid, police PRO, in a press release said that District Police Officer Abdur Rauf Babar Qaisrani, taking serious note of the incident, ordered their suspension and issued charge-sheet against them delinquent cops.
He added that the cops were directed to report to the Police Lines and a departmental inquiry was also initiated against them.