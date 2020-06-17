Military top brass receive update on LoC, Kashmir at ISI HQ

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Gen Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited the headquarters of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

DG ISI Lt-Gen Faiz Hamid, received the CJCSC and services chiefs at Directorate General of the ISI, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar said in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

“A comprehensive briefing was given to military leadership on the regional security issues with special focus on situation of LOC (Line of Control) and IOJ&K (Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir),” he added. The CJCSC and services chiefs appreciated the tireless efforts of the ISI for national security and expressed satisfaction over professional preparedness.

In a later tweet, the DG ISPR said one man was injured when Indian troops fired across the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday, in yet another ceasefire violation. “Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Bagsar sector along the LoC, targeting civilian population. Due to indiscriminate fire of Indian troops, an innocent civilian, identified as Babar Hussain, resident of Mehtika village got injured.”