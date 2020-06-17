Relief efforts to fight COVID-19 continue

Islamabad: The Reckitt Benckiser (RB) Group, makers of leading health and hygiene brands, has collaborated with WaterAid Pakistan to further their relief mission to fight COVID-19 in the country. The collaboration includes donating Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and hygiene kits for healthcare professionals, raising public awareness especially in the rural areas, distributing soaps, and creating hand washing facilities in various parts of the country.

As the country moves into the fourth month since the outbreak, the curve continues to rise steeply. This is an extremely alarming situation and the two key priorities right now are to protect Pakistan’s frontline workers, who are facing the brunt of this virus, and to educate the masses in order to prevent the situation from worsening.

Siddiq Khan, Country Director, WaterAid Pakistan said, “WaterAid Pakistan is already working extensively with RBPL to educate masses in the rural areas on hand hygiene and proper sanitation practices. It is our responsibility as a nation to provide for the frontline workers and for all those vulnerable members of the society that are affected by Covid-19.