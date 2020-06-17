tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
During this pandemic, children are wasting precious time on their smartphones. The addiction to technology has snatched everything from the new generation.
Parents need to pay heed to their children so as to continue guiding them and stopping them from developing bad habits which might ultimately pay the way for their failures.
Adil Hussain Soomro
Larkana