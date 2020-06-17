close
Wed Jun 17, 2020
June 17, 2020

Bad habits

Newspost

 
During this pandemic, children are wasting precious time on their smartphones. The addiction to technology has snatched everything from the new generation.

Parents need to pay heed to their children so as to continue guiding them and stopping them from developing bad habits which might ultimately pay the way for their failures.

Adil Hussain Soomro

Larkana

