Ex-SSP’s remand extended

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday extended judicial remand of former SSP Junaid Arshad until June 24, an accused of assets beyond means.

The jail authorities didn’t produce the accused before the court due to corona virus situation. The charges are likely to be framed against former SSP on next hearing. The NAB has accused former police officer of accumulating wealth worth millions of rupees particularly between 2002 and 2008.

Junaid is also facing a case of cybercrime in which the FIA has accused him of uploading obscene pictures of his former wife. According to FIA, the accused was an absconder in a case filed against him in 2017. Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had ordered then Secretary Interior to arrest the police officer in cybercrime and two other cases. Junaid at that time was serving as Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) deputy inspector general (DIG). The accused police officer allegedly had uploaded pictures of his ex-wife, Ayesha Subhani, on social media. His name was also put on the Exit Control List on the directions of the former top judge.

In an application addressed to the then chief justice, Junaid’s former wife had said the DIG was an influential police officer who attempted to humiliate her by uploading her pictures on social media. It is pertinent to mention that a co-accused Danish Ahmad Ghani had already been convicted in the same case.