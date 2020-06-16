CM Usman Buzdar greets finance minister on presenting relief-oriented budget

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar participated in the budget session of Punjab Assembly here Monday. The chief minister during the budget session felicitated Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht for presenting a balanced and relief-oriented budget. Usman Buzdar commended the steps being taken for providing ease in doing business in the upcoming budget across Punjab. The chief minister appreciated the budget speech of the finance minister and also congratulated him.

Cabinet approves Finance Bill: The Punjab Cabinet meeting held on Monday with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in chair approved the budget proposals for the financial year 2020-21 as well as Finance Bill. The 30th cabinet meeting also endorsed decisions made in 29th cabinet meeting along with the approval of decisions made in the 32nd, 33rd and 34th meetings of cabinet standing committee on financial development. Similarly, decisions made in the 23rd, 24th and 25th meetings of cabinet standing committee for legislative business were also approved. Secretary Finance apprised the participants about salient features of the budget.