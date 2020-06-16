Israel’s diplomat attacked in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM: The first Bedouin to become a diplomat for Israel said Monday he was attacked by security at Jerusalem´s central bus station, prompting the foreign ministry to call for an investigation. Ishmael Khaldi, 49, whose diplomatic postings have included London and San Francisco, told army radio he was thrown to the ground on Thursday and choked by a security guard. “He grabbed me by the neck and put his foot on my neck and head,” Khaldi said of the guard. Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said “the incident began after the security guard requested from Khaldi to show his ID, according to rules and regulations; apparently he refused.” “Both were called into the police station to give their testimony of the incident,” Rosenfeld told AFP.