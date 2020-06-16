PML-N leader says govt has failed to deliver

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz central senior vice president Sardar Mohammad Yusuf has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf governments in the Centre and Khyber have miserably failed to address price hike and other socio-economic issues.

“The sugar price has jumped to Rs90 per kg and petroleum products despite low prices at the international markets are not available at fuel stations in Hazara and rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa just because of the inability of the rulers,” he told reporters in Kaghan after inaugurating hotel on Monday. The PML-N leader, who is a former federal minister, said country’s economy was at the verge of collapse but Prime Minister Imran Khan and his ministers were holding coronavirus responsible for all the mess which, he said, was a highly condemnable act.

“Because of the wrong government policies, the petroleum products are short at stations and transport has been halted, causing inconvenience to people,” he added. The PML-N leader said according to government, the budget was a tax-free and balanced one in existing Covid-19 emergency but in fact, it revealed the rulers weaknesses and inability to run the country.

“It happened for the first time in history that the public sector employee’s salaries were not raised and no relief was announced for nation affected by Covid-19,” he explained. He believed that Mian Nawaz Sharif was the only hope for that nation to pull the country of the current economic crisis and put it on road to prosperity and development.

Work on gas supply project launched Parliamentary Secretary and Member National Assembly Salah Mohammad Khan on Monday inaugurated the work a natural gas supply project to Mungan Muchipol and its adjoining area.

“The government believes in the prosperity of people through gas, electricity and other civic services. This gas project would be completed soon and bring about prosperity,” he said while addressing a ceremony held in Mungan Muchipol area.