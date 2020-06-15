Top film star Sabiha Khanum passes away

NEW YORK/ISLAMABAD: Sabiha Khanum, a leading Pakistani film star of yesteryears, has passed away in Leesburg, in the United States, State of Virginia, leaving behind a treasure of cinematic work and a large number of grieving fans, her family announced on Saturday. Sabiha, 85, who ruled the silver screen in 1950s and 1960s, was suffering from renal disease, according to her family sources. "It is with great sadness that we share the news of the demise of our beautiful and beloved Sabiha Raza (Sabiha Khanum) who passed away earlier today, June 13th, 2020," her granddaughter, Sarish Khan, said in a FaceBook post.

Sabiha starred in a number of movies, but directors mostly cast her opposite her husband, the late Santosh Kumar (Syed Musa Raza). Sabiha and Santosh were branded as the "perfect couple". Having been in the public eye for four decades, she finally retired, and migrated to the United States where she lived with her eldest daughter. Her son and the youngest daughter are also settled here.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran film actress Sabiha Khanum. In a tweet, the minister said that with her death, a golden chapter of the unforgettable era of Pakistani film has ended. With her artistic talents, she gained a unique identity in Pakistan and abroad. Her role in the development of the film industry and the promotion of art was very important, remarked Senator Shibli Faraz. He prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.