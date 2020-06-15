close
Mon Jun 15, 2020
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2020

Man shot dead, govt employees warn of protest

Our Correspondent
June 15, 2020

MANSEHRA: The All Pakistan Clerks Association, Mansehra chapter, on Sunday threatened to launch protest if the government did not announce increase in salaries in accordance with the current price-hike in the country.

“The government employees have been facing enormous challenges because of price hike in the country and couldn’t even manage domestic expenditures and if government doesn’t increase our salaries in accordance with price hike, we would come onto streets for our rights,” Sajjad Ahmad Khan, the president of APCA, told reporters in Balakot on Sunday.

