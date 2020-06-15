close
Mon Jun 15, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2020

Man dies of Covid-19 in Nowshera

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 15, 2020

NOWSHERA: A patient died of coronavirus at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on Sunday, official said. District Health Officer Dr Gul Man Shah told the media the new victim to Covid-19 was Khan Zeb who was a resident of the Swabi district. The man was receiving treatment at the CMH for coronavirus and lost battle to the viral infection on Sunday. A total of 30 people from the Nowshera district have died of Covid-19 so far. Up to 17 people from Nowshera died of coronavirus in other districts of the country.

Latest News

More From Pakistan