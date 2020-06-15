Corona cases on rise as people flout SOPs in Hangu

HANGU: The infection coronavirus has been on the rise in Hangu as people are flouting standard operating procedures (SOPs) and other safety steps to stem the spread of fast-travelling viral disease in the district, officials of the health department said.

They said that Taj Muhammad and Niaz Amin of Shanawari, Rahman Gul and wife of Nazir Muhammad of Warasta area, Shah Faqir of Shahowam and others had died of Covid-19 but still people were not observing SOPs. They feared that coronavirus pandemic might further spread if people, particularly buyers and shopkeepers in markets and bazaars continued to violating the SOPs. They appealed people to follow government instruction about SOPs to contain the imminent outbreak of the viral infection.