Comprehensive strategy being adopted to fight pandemic: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a comprehensive strategy was being adopted to cope with coronavirus epidemic.

In a statement, he said the government had taken decisions with mutual consultations without any waste of time. He outlined that the nation would have to strictly follow the precautionary measures to impede the spread of coronavirus and vowed to take up essential measures in order to protect the lives of the masses.

The CM warned that stringent legal action would be taken against those for failing to implement coronavirus SOPs. Usman Buzdar underscored that the government had to safeguard the masses not only from the economic constraints but also from corona pandemic.

He lamented the elements criticizing the effective strategy of the government were blind to the ground realities. He said those making vague statements had forgotten the masses in their difficult time and such elements by playing politics on the lives of the masses were ruining their worldly lives and their lives hereafter.

Usman Buzdar urged the masses to wear face masks and avoid going out of their houses without genuine need or reason. He exhorted the shopkeepers to strictly adhere to the corona SOPs as public cooperation was imperative to curb the spread of coronavirus. -

Basharat:

Punjab Law and Social Welfare Minister Raja Basharat has said that the only cure for the coronavirus pandemic is effective implementation of government SOPs.

Talking to the media here on Sunday, he said the prime minister was the biggest advocate of the poor man in such difficult times. He lamented the main reason for the current situation of coronavirus in the country is that the people did not take care of SOPs.

Raja Basharat said, “It is the responsibility of every citizen to take care of the safety norms laid down by the SOPs." He warned that if the people did not take care of the SOPs, they would be strictly enforced. He appealed to the people to work with the government in raising awareness for prevention from coronavirus.