Three of a family shot dead

BARA: Three members of a family were killed over a forest dispute in Tirah valley while another man died in an accident in Khyber tribal district on Sunday, official and local sources said. They said two groups, led by Qismat Khan and Niaz Afridi, had been bickering over a forest for the last several days in Tirah.

Both groups exchanged harsh words in a jirga while Niaz Afridi group reportedly opened fire, killing Qismat Khan and his cousin Yousaf Khan and injuring Meenat Shah.

The injured was rushed to a hospital in Peshawar where he succumbed to his injuries. Soon after the incident, local police reached the place and arrested the culprits. In another incident, a 22-year-old man was killed in a road incident.

Abdul Rasheed Afridi was driving a motorbike but fell down due to speeding. He was shifted to Hayatabad Medical Complex where he expired due to serious injuries.