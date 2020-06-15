PPEs distributed among wardens

Rawalpindi: City Traffic Police Rawalpindi on Sunday distributed face masks, gloves and sanitisers among traffic wardens to ensure their safety against COVID-19. Chief Traffic Officer Syed Ali Akbar appreciated the role of wardens who were performing their duties on roads and making all out efforts to maintain flow of traffic despite the threat of coronavirus, said a news release issued here.

He advised them to take pre-emptive measures to fight with the coronavirus, saying, there was no need to be worry if adopted precautionary measures as advised by the government including wearing masks and gloves.

He also advised them wash your hands, do not touch your face and maintain social distance.

He hoped that fight against coronavirus would be won by following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).