DC visits diagnostic centre

Islamabad: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad visited Islamabad Diagnostic Centre, Sunday, the DC office said.

The DC Islamabad was briefed by Chairman Dr Rizwan Uppal on the SOPs being adopted by IDC for efficient screening of thousands of patients on daily basis for COVID-19.

IDC is an NIH approved lab for COVID testing with first ‘Drive Thru’ facility in capital. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad was informed that IDC labs are ISO -15189 and 9001 certified and EQAS (UK) accredited. He was also updated that services offered are not only limited to Islamabad Capital but spread to 13 cities of Pakistan through its 55 branches network. IDC is helping Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa officially for COVID testing on subsidised rates. He encouraged ground staff who despite risking its lives is performing COVID tests with diligence.

He praised senior management for their professionalism behind reliable and quick screening of Covid-19 in the capital.