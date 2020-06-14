Raiji, world’s oldest firstclass cricketer, dies at 100

NEWDELHI: Vasant Raiji, the world´s oldest first-class cricketer, died aged 100 inMumbai on Saturday, his son-in-lawSudarsahan Nanavata told Indianmedia. Raiji, a right-handed batsman, played nine first-class matches between 1938 and 1950, scoring 277 runs at an average of 23.08. He was also a cricket historian. Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar and former Australia captain SteveWaugh visited Raiji at hisMumbai home on his 100th birthday on January 26. "His warmth and passion for playing and watching Cricket was endearing," Tendulkar wrote of his meeting with Raiji on Twitter following the announcement of the death. According to Indian sports statisticianMohandasMenon, New Zealand´s Alan Burgess, whowas 100 onMay 1, is now the world´s oldest living firstclass cricketer.