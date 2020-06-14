Peshawar’s district bar election

PESHAWAR: Malgari Wakeelan, lawyers’ wing of the Awami National Party, has swept annual elections of Peshawar District Bar Association for 2020-21 on Saturday as its candidate Akhtar Biland was elected president and Arbab Safiullah as general secretary of the association.

According to result, out of seven posts of Peshawar District Bar Association, the Malgari Wakeelan secured six posts while the Grand Alliance won only one seat of vice president of the association.

Akhtar Biland of Malgari Wakeelan secured 444 votes for presidential slot while his opponent Azhar Yusuf Khan of Grand Alliance got 248 votes. Arabab Safiullah of the Malgari Wakeelan obtained 485 votes against his rival Mian Sibghatullah Shah who got 167 votes.

Malik Khan Zeb of Grand Alliance clinched the office of vice president by securing 365 votes. Lal Gul Safi as joint secretary, Mohammad Haroon Durrani as Finance secretary of Malgari Wakeelan were elected in the annual elections of the association.

Nangyal Zeb and Fiza Javid of Malgari Wakeelan had been elected unopposed as press secretary and library secretary of the association.

ABBOTTABAD: Jehangir Ellahi and Faraz Ahmed were elected as president and general secretary of District Bar Association Abbottabad.

MANSEHERA: Amir Khan Swati and Raja Sajjad were elected district bar association’s president and vice-president respectively.

The other office-bearers of association - general secretary, joint secretary, librarian, club secretary and executive councils’ five members had been elected unopposed.

HARIPUR: The annual elections for District Bar Association Haripur were held here on Saturday. According to results, Syed Shahid Mehbood Shah and Mohib Ullah Qureshi were elected president and general secretary for the second time, respectively.