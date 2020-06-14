Bilawal inquires after ex-PM Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari telephoned former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and enquired after his health.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was tested positive of COVID-19 couple of days ago.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed concern over the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. “The federal government did not take action according to the advice of doctors and health experts,” he said. He said that he is concerned not only about health of public but also the health workers who are sacrificing their lives in the line of their duty. He also prayed for early recovery of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Meanwhile, Bilawal telephoned former speaker KP Karamatullah Chagharmati and condoled with him on his brother's death. He also prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul.