15 gamblers arrested

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Police, in a crackdown against anti-social elements, have arrested 15 gamblers and recovered 13 mobile phones as well as Rs86,450 table money from their possession, the police spokesperson said on Saturday.

According to police, a police party of Ratta Amral Police carried out operation at a gambling den and held 8 gamblers namely Shahzeb, Hammad Khan, Basharat, Asif, Zeeshan, Amjad, Tahir and Abid when they were busy in gambling activities while playing cards and recovered betting money amounting to Rs71,300, seven cell phones and other valuable items from their possession.

In another operation, while acting on a tip off Kallar Saydian Police raided and held 7 gamblers identified as Saqib, Sajjid, Waqar, Imtiaz, Jaleel, Naveed and Rabnawaz.

The table money of Rs15,150, six mobiles phones and gambling accessories were also seized.

Police have registered separate cases against them under the gambling act and started an investigation.