It is not necessary for us to wait until the interim crash report is made public on June 22, because it will only supplement what we already know. The report will blame and shame everyone apart from the leading players in the whirlwind collapse of aviation safety in Pakistan. It is written all over the sky for people of authority to see the future of aviation and tourism in Pakistan.

The next tragedy may be mitigated if we knew: what is likely to cause the next air mishap in Pakistan? Is it going to be another de-stabilized approach? If not, then how are the prevalent risks known? Is there someone watching the extreme maneuvers taking place every day at our airports and over our cities thus jeopardizing thousands of lives and ruining our aviation sector? If yes, then what actions are being taken to mitigate risks and will these steps undoubtedly prevent situations like these from taking place?

Usman Jamil

Karachi