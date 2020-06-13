Emerging technologies can help address issues: moot

SWABI: Speakers at a conference on Friday said the emerging technologies can help the countries to resolve a number of problems confronted by the people.

The two-day titled “Third Pak-Turk international conference on Emerging Technologies in the field of Sciences and Engineering” was arranged by the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology. This was the first online international conference organized by a university in Pakistan. The online conference was attended by Turkish, Pakistani and German speakers.

The speakers encouraged young scientists to catch up with the new emerging trends in the field of science and technology as this was vital for the progress and economic prosperity. About 130 research papers were submitted at the conference. The conference was attended by almost 200 plus individuals through video link and viewed by 3000 plus audience around the globe.

Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Vice Chairman (Punjab), Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) was chief guest in the inaugural ceremony. Engr Jehangir Bashar, Rector GIK, Prof Dr Jameel-Un-Nabi, (Pro-Rector, Academics), and Sardar Aminullah Khan (Pro-Rector, Administration and Finance) also participated in the conference. The prominent Turkish and Pakistani experts who spoke in the conference were: Prof Dr Mahmut Boyukata, Prof Dr Nihal Buyukcizmeci Dr Necla Çakmak, Dr Dogan Aydin, Dr Bulent Yilmaz, Dr. Fouzia Jabeen, Prof Dr Asghar Qadir, Prof Dr AS Bhatti, Prof Dr Sabieh Anwar, Prof Dr Fida Yunus Khattak and various others. The Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan, H E Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul said that the whole world was transitioning and lauded the GIK Institute for organizing the first ever online international conference on emerging technologies. He said that these technologies will define the world and hoped that both the countries were become one of the pioneers of these emerging technologies.

Engr Jehangir Bashar, Rector of GIK Institute said that Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed good relations and the interaction between the scholars and researchers of the two brotherly Muslim countries would further boost the mutual collaboration. “The GIK Institute has provided an ideal platform for such interaction and collaboration,” he said. The Rector lauded the efforts of the organisers of the conference for their hard work, especially Prof. Dr Jameel-Un-Nabi, who supervised all the activities.