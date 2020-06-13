Alhamra’s 16th young artists’ e-exhibition kicks off

LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council opened its 16th annual exhibition for the young artists online here Friday at Alhamra Art Gallery, The Mall.

Lahore Arts Council Board of Governors Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi graced the event as chief guest of the event and reviewed the artwork on display and took keen interest in art. She was briefed by Executive Director Alhamra Saman Rai. In the context of Covid-19, special attention was paid to social distancing during the exhibition and only a few staff members attended the inaugural ceremony.

Moneeza Hashmi said it was really commendable displaying artwork of youths on the web for global viewership. She praised the great efforts of Executive Director Saman Rai and said that this innovative idea of e-exhibition would give birth to positive thinking in society during Covid-19 situation.

Lahore Arts Council ED Saman Rai said that work done by our youths not only highlights the social issues but also helps in resolving them. In view of the current situation of Covid-19, Lahore Art Council team worked hard to encourage the artists by all possible means. Through “young artists e-exhibition” LAC provides a platform for the young artists for exhibiting their works to a larger audience at the national and international level, she added. The exhibition features more than 500 artworks from 419 artists, including 299 girls from all over the country. The exhibition will remain open for two months.