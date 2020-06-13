COVID-19 claims 4 more lives

Rawalpindi : The disease caused by 2019 novel coronavirus, COVID-19 has claimed another four lives here in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in last 24 hours taking death toll from the region to 183 while as many as 543 new patients have been tested positive for the illness in the twin cities taking total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the region to 9,620 on Friday.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that a 56-year old female patient died of COVID-19 in the district at Benazir Bhutto Hospital who was a resident of Rawal Town from where well over 50 deaths due to the disease have so far been reported. A total of 118 patients have so far died of the disease in Rawalpindi district.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 has been showing a tremendous increase in the twin cities as so far only 2,532 confirmed patients have recovered from the illness while the number of active cases from the region has crossed the figure of 6,900 on Friday.

At least three patients died of COVID-19 in the federal capital in last 24 hours while 463 new patients were tested positive for the disease taking tally to 6,699 of which 1,164 have so far recovered while 65 have lost their lives. The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the federal capital was 5,470 on Friday.

As many as 80 patients were tested positive from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours taking tally to 2,921 of which 1,368 have so far been discharged after treatment while 118 have lost their lives.

On Friday, a total of 380 confirmed patients of COVID-19 were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities designated for corona management in the district while as many as 1054 confirmed patients of the disease were in isolation at their homes, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that a total of 2,762 persons belonging to the district were under quarantine at their homes in the district on Friday while to date, a total of 1,147 persons have been relieved after completion of 14-day quarantine period.