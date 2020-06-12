Bahrain school holds graduation on F1 circuit

MANAMA: As coronavirus bans wreak havoc on school-leaving events, one Bahrain school has honoured its seniors with a "drive-through" graduation ceremony complete with fireworks at the kingdom’s Formula One circuit.

In rows of well-spaced vehicles, students and their families lined up Wednesday evening in front of the main podium of Bahrain International Circuit, where Grand Prix races are held. This year’s race was postponed as the pandemic threw the racing calendar into chaos, but the venue was repurposed to bid farewell to the Bahrain Bayan School graduates. One by one the 82 seniors, dressed in traditional gowns and caps with the new addition of face masks, left their car to receive their degrees, to the backing of shouts of encouragement from their relatives.