Sirajul Haq for reopening of seminaries

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded that the PTI government should immediately allow the seminaries to resume educational activities as there was no reason to keep them closed after the resumption of other activities in other spheres in the country.

Addressing a meeting of Jamiat Talba Arabia at Mansoora here on Thursday, he said seminaries had assured the government that they would strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set for them. So, he said, there was no need to cause further loss to the education of around 3.5 million students of seminaries.

The parents of the students were worried about the future of children and thousands of teachers were feared to become jobless if the present situation continued for indefinite time, he asserted.

He demanded the allocation of funds for the Madaris, asking the rulers to stop step-motherly treatment with religious institutions. He said it had been proved that education sector was not a priority of the government. Senator Siraj said the government had not consulted with the opposition on budget, fearing the federal budget would bring no relief to the poverty stricken masses. The rulers, he lamented, failed to prepare Covid-19 prevention strategy, bring down inflation and create jobs for millions of unemployed youth.

More than a week had been passed to the disappearance of petrol from the filling stations but the ruling party was seemed unconcerned to address the issue, he said. Meanwhile, JI naib ameer Liaqat Baloch alleged that prime minister was himself protecting the corrupt elements as he turned the accountability system mere a tool of political victimization.

He said the report on flour scandal had yet to become public while the sugar mafia was roaming free. He held the government responsible for petrol crisis. He said the entire federal budget was prepared on the dictation of the IMF.

Road accidents: At least nine people died and 782 sustained injuries in road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 707 road accidents in all the 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 426 badly injured victims were removed to different hospitals and 356 victims with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.