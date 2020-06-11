Man goes missing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TAKHTBHAI: A mentally retarded man named Zarif Khan, 55, a resident of Pirano Dag in Takhtbhai tehsil, has been missing from the last four days. The relatives have appealed the people to contact them if anyone knows the whereabouts of the missing person. The relatives can be contacted on mobile number 03189049992, 03497310298.a