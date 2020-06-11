close
Thu Jun 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2020

Man goes missing

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2020

TAKHTBHAI: A mentally retarded man named Zarif Khan, 55, a resident of Pirano Dag in Takhtbhai tehsil, has been missing from the last four days. The relatives have appealed the people to contact them if anyone knows the whereabouts of the missing person. The relatives can be contacted on mobile number 03189049992, 03497310298.a

