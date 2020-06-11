Line staff to get safety equipment, training

Lahore:The management of Lesco and other distribution companies would be supplied bucket-fitted vehicles and adequate safety equipment apart from imparting training to the electricity line staff.

The training will add to their skill and knowledge and prevent accidents and occupational diseases at work place. New hands (line staff) will be recruited in the distribution companies to cope with the rising quantum of work and to overcome the deficit due to retirement of old hands.

These remarks were made by Trade Union Leader Khurshid Ahmad, General Secretary of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA, at a safety meeting of electricity distribution workers of Lesco here on Wednesday.

The union representatives of the electricity distribution Lesco participated in the meeting. On this occasion, Khurshid Ahmed, addressed the workers and urged them to observe safety regulations to guard their lives and health and spare no effort to serve the electricity consumers with diligence.

He said the order of up-gradation of pay scale and promotion of the eligible members of line staff has been issued to recognise their service and bring the contract employees on regular basis from the date of their approval.

The meeting was also addressed by the union representatives Haji Mohammad Younas, Senior Vice President, Rana Abdul Shakoor, Regional Chairman Lesco, Osama Tariq, Haji Liaqat, Malik Zahoor, Nosher Khan, Ch Akram Gujjar and representatives.