Sweet Sorghum to be cultivated in desert

Islamabad : Giga group has finalized plan to plant Sweet Sorghum on unpopulated desert land. Cultivation in Cholistan, Thar and Baluchistan will progress Pakistan’s agricultural economy, says a press release.

This is a first of its kind project in Pakistan that will prove to be a milestone in agricultural development and prosperity of the country.

Giga Group of companies, a renowned name in real estate and construction, has come up with a plan to grow Sweet Sorghum in the unpopulated desert tract of Pakistan for progressing the country’s agricultural economy. For this, non-utilized land of Cholistan, Thar and Quetta have been selected. The project will not only generate far reaching positive impact on Pakistan’s economy, but will also help to improve social and financial standing of the people of these backward areas. Moreover, the group has shown its resolve to further extend this project in future to cattle farming and meat export through which the country will earn sizeable foreign exchange.

To deliberate upon and devise leading principles pertaining to matters of agriculture and plantation, a select team of highly competent and expert specialists /scientists of the field has been established. Among them are Dr Mansoor Hussain Sumro (President ECOSF Islamabad), Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan (Chairman PARC), Dr Muhammad Ashraf (Chairman PCRWR), Dr Rania Ahsen (Advisor Federal Ombudsman Secretariat), Prof. Dr Kausar A. Malik (FC College University Lahore), Prof. Dr Qamar uz Zaman (Vice Chancellor Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agricultural University Rawalpindi), Dr Muhammad Afzal (FAO Pakistan - Livestock and Dairy Section) Islamabad, Prof. Dr Dost Muhammad Baloch (Vice Chancellor Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences - Baluchistan), Dr Jabeen Amin Islamabad, Dr Qazi Suleiman Memon (Soil scientist Jamshoro), Dr Atta Ullah Khan (DG-PARC Karachi), Dr Anwaar ul Haq (Cereal Agronomist Khaniwal), and Mian Saleem (farmer Umer Kot Sindh).

In the first meeting convened at Al-Ghurair Office Islamabad, participants deliberated and exchanged views in detail upon Pakistan’s current agriculture and economy situation and of Giga Group of Companies’ agricultural division.

While appreciating the Giga Group’s vision and its determination to play a role in the country’s progress, the committee said that Giga Group’s agricultural project is the first of its kind in the country which will prove to be a milestone in Pakistan’s agricultural development and prosperity. While assuring complete support and cooperation in this regard, members of the committee presented a number of recommendations for this valuable project to give a boost to Pakistan’s agricultural economy.