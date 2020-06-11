Our bravest

Ever since the pandemic has reached our country, we have seen a sudden change in the way we perceive frontline workers. They have turned out to become our real heroes. Police officers are still performing their duties in every busy area, pleading to the people to follow the SOPs of Covid-19. We have also witnessed the way our healthcare professionals are putting their lives in danger but still treating patients and putting in long hours. Doctors and medical staff have even given their lives in the line of duty.

Not to forget how efficiently we have adapted to the ‘new normal’ in this pandemic due to the continuous connectivity being provided, thanks to our telecom sector. We have seen PTCL frontline workers catering to customer complaints during Covid-19 from the very start, from small towns to big cities in these trying times they are standing with the nation. Telecoms are making sure that their frontline workers always remain safe and keep their customers safety in mind by giving them personal protective gear. Still, it seems we are still missing something, and we must do more to support our frontline workers than mere praise. We must do something concrete to show our appreciation. Organizations and governments must acknowledge them through special awards.

Zuhair Ali

Karachi