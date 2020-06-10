PMA fears lack of space in hospitals

MULTAN: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) president Dr Masoodur Rauf Haraj has expressed concern over lack of space for new patients and urged masses to follow standard operating procedure (SOPs) to avoid rapid spread of coronavirus.

While holding a press conference at Ch Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology, Dr Masoodur Rauf Haraj said that there was immense burden of patients in hospitals. The masses were not ready to accept Covid-19 as reality, he said. He urged the masses to cooperate and follow particular guidelines.