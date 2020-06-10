close
Wed Jun 10, 2020
June 10, 2020

PMA fears lack of space in hospitals

June 10, 2020

MULTAN: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) president Dr Masoodur Rauf Haraj has expressed concern over lack of space for new patients and urged masses to follow standard operating procedure (SOPs) to avoid rapid spread of coronavirus.

While holding a press conference at Ch Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology, Dr Masoodur Rauf Haraj said that there was immense burden of patients in hospitals. The masses were not ready to accept Covid-19 as reality, he said. He urged the masses to cooperate and follow particular guidelines.

