PA passes Punjab Curriculum, Textbook Board Bill

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board Bill 2020.

The Bill was moved by PML-Q’s Khadeeja Umer and according to it, no Islamic content could be published in the books of Islamiat, Pakistan Studies, History, Urdu Literature and other subjects until it is approved by the Muttehida Ulema Board.

Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board would have to seek approval of Ulema Board before publishing the content related to Islam. The Bill stated that all laws shall be brought in conformity with the injunctions of Islam. Muttehida Ulema Board Punjab was set up to purge Pakistan of the menace of terrorism and extremism.

The Board was mandated to recommend ban on books which contain objectionable material. It would be advisable to adopt proactive approach and to get prior approval of the Board instead of getting its recommendation afterwards.

Murad Raas, Punjab Minister for School Education while speaking on the floor of the House, said there had been incidents related to the publishing of objectionable books by Punjab Textbook Board over which action had been taken against the persons responsible for it.

He said that 30 committees had been set up to probe the matter whereas control room had also been set up in this regard. He told that Punjab Textbook Board doesn’t deal with the reference books as it was a subject related to Law and Home Ministries. Responding to this, the Speaker stated that this matter had not been highlighted without any research adding proper investigation had been done over the issue of this objectionable material.

This is noteworthy that in the ongoing session, the Speaker through a directive had banned three books that carry objectionable content against Sahaba Karam (RA).After this, the Punjab Assembly has passed the Curriculum Bill under which it was mandatory on Punjab Textbook Board to seek approval from Muttahida Ulema Board to publish any material related to Islam.