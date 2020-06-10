Transport fares reduced in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Hazara transport union reduced fares of passenger vehicles by 15 to 20 per cent here on Tuesday.

“We have not only reduced fares but also following standard operation procedures laid down by government for the passenger transport to contain spread of Covid-19,” Pervez Khan Swati, the general secretary of the union, told a news conference.

Earlier in the day, the meeting of the executive body of the union was held with its president Jan Alam in the chair and decided to cut fares in order to pass on the relief of cut in petroleum products price to passengers.

Swati said that transporters and drives were strictly following SOPs in order to contain spread of Covid-19.

“Thanks to government, which reduced petroleum products prices and lifted inter-district and provincial ban on passenger transport which also addressed our problems too,” he said.