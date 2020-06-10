MPA recalls Khalabat people sacrifices for Tarbela Dam

HARIPUR: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘s from PK 42 Faisal Zaman on Tuesday said the people of Khalabat Township offered great sacrifices by offering fertile lands for the construction of the Tarbela Dam 50 years back but were always neglected in the development process in the past.

This, he said, speaking at a ceremony where he handed over two trolleys to the Khalabat Township Municipal Committee.

Zulfiqar Khan Advocate, Chief Municipal Officer Yasir Khan and former member of the district council Sikandar Hayat Khan were among those several people who attended the function.

He said after the inclusion of the Khalabat Township in PK 42, he put the development of Khalabat Township and all those localities inhabited by people affected by Tarbela Dam, as top priority.

The MPA said as a first step, the sanitation system was being modernized so that the longstanding problem of solid waste disposal could be resolved.

He said 10 garbage collection vehicles and 30 solid waste collection containers were being operationalized for the purpose.

The MPA hoped the sanitation would improve with the induction of the new vehicles and containers.

Apart from sanitation project, he said, 34 kanal of land was being acquired in Sector No 4 for addressing the problem of shortage of the space for a graveyard.

The legislator said four kanal of land would be allocated to every Mohallah for open public space and all the tube wells of Khalabat Township would have separate solar system. Faisal Zaman said a dual road from Chappar Chowk to Chungi No 1 would be built for easing the traffic load.

He said new transformers had been approved for addressing the electricity voltage problems and the new jobs were being created in the Municipal Committee Khalabat Township for only the local residents.