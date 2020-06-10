Suspects of assassination of two cops arrested

Rawalpindi : Police succeed to arrest the main accused involved in the assassination of two police personnel of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police who were shot dead on 26th May at a police picket near Tarnol.

The detained culprit identified as Abdul Haleem during preliminary interrogations disclosed some awful revelations and confessed f assassinating two police officials and other heinous crimes in the jurisdictions of Rawalpindi, Taxila and Islamabad.

The sources other than the Rawalpindi police, disclosed that two prime accused, directly involved in the killing of two cops – ASI Mohsin and HC Sajjad Hussain – on 26th May 2020 at Tarnol, have also been arrested by the law enforcement agency from their hideout in the outskirts of Peshawar. The suspects have been shifted to an investigation centre in Islamabad, the sources said and added that a team of connoisseur investigators has been constituted to grill the alleged killers of the cops of the Islamabad police.

SSP (Operations) Rawalpindi Tariq Wilayat said the culprit was arrested in a robbery case from the precincts of Taxila Police Station and the officials engaged in the inquiry of the case started grilling the suspect, police said and added, during preliminary investigations, the suspect confessed scores of robberies and gun shooting at police officials at police picket in Tarnol. The police said that the suspect, identified as Abdul Haleem, hailing from Peshawar, provided clues about the other aides and facilitators involved in the killing of Islamabad police officials during the shootout at Tarnol police picket.

The suspect, Abdul Haleem along with his aide on 26th May, 2020 opened fire at police officials when he was intercepted at a police picket near Chungi No 26, Tarnol, Islamabad. In the firing incident two police officials Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Mohsin and Head Constable Sajjad Hussein were martyred.

The detained culprit Abdul Haleem also confessed for firing at police patrolling van in a bid to escape after a robbery in the jurisdictions of Taxila Police Station during the month of May 2020.

Following the martyrdom of two police officials in the precincts of capital, twin cities’ police have constituted a joint investigation team to trace and arrest the killers.

SSP Operations Tariq Wilayat said that preliminary investigations report has been shared with ICT Police and subsequent law enforcement agencies as some ICT officials have termed the firing incident at police picket as an act of terrorism.

CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younas termed the arrest of the mastermind of firing incident as big achievement for Rawalpindi police and lauded efforts of the Taxila Police in this regard.