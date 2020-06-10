Plasma registry initiative launched

Islamabad : Director General (Health) at the Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad, Dr Hasan Orooj has launched the plasma registry initiative for Islamabad.

He said the initiative was meant to consolidate the data of potential plasma donors (recovered COVID-19 patients) for the capital city.

The DG urged recovered patients to get themselves registered at the phone numbers, including 0333-5169663, 0321-5848177 and 0335-5135455, for plasma donation and thus, serving humanity.

He said passive immunisation involved the use of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients, who had antibodies in their blood, to fight the infection. Dr Hasan Orooj said the therapy was not a new medical treatment, which was used in the recent past to manage cases of SARS, Ebola and influenza.