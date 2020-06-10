close
Wed Jun 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 10, 2020

Plasma registry initiative launched

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
June 10, 2020

Islamabad : Director General (Health) at the Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad, Dr Hasan Orooj has launched the plasma registry initiative for Islamabad.

He said the initiative was meant to consolidate the data of potential plasma donors (recovered COVID-19 patients) for the capital city.

The DG urged recovered patients to get themselves registered at the phone numbers, including 0333-5169663, 0321-5848177 and 0335-5135455, for plasma donation and thus, serving humanity.

He said passive immunisation involved the use of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients, who had antibodies in their blood, to fight the infection. Dr Hasan Orooj said the therapy was not a new medical treatment, which was used in the recent past to manage cases of SARS, Ebola and influenza.

Latest News

More From Islamabad