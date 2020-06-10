Judo federation plans online activities

LAHORE: Pakistan Judo Federation has planned to conduct its educational activities, National Referee & Judges Coaching Course, through online platform.

Judo being a different Martial Art sport cannot be competed individually. Thus maintaining the mandatory protocol of the current pandemic scenario, it was decided to kick off the activity covering educational aspects. Later the Judokas will be incorporated to get the abreast with modern trends and regulations etc. As you know that Referee is one of the most important pillars of Martial Arts Games. Therefore to get well-verse with the latest rules and regulations, PJF is organizing Online Referee & Judges Judo Course, to be held from 11th to 13th June, 2020. The event will be conducted among senior technical officials, referees and Coaches of PJF.

Col. Junaid Alam, President PJF said that the first video link Referee & Judges course would facilitate gathering of the entire Pak-Judo Coaches, referees and technical personnel all over the country. This is in fact a first step to the virtual learning which is expected to be disseminated down to club level through the respective officials. “It is a good opportunity to learn and exchange and clarify all aspects related to Judo competition and refereeing, in order to continue our activity in harmony, showing a positive image of Judo in our country. “I wish all participants a successful ONLINE activity and make this available time useful.”