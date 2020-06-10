PCB seeks early departure ahead of England Tests

KARACHI: Inundated by “too many challenges” Pakistan’s cricket authorities on Tuesday scrapped plans to hold a training camp in a bio-secure environment ahead of this summer’s cricket tour of England, writes Khalid Hussain.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was unable to meet the requirements of bio-secure conditions and also failed to acquire government clearance for the camp which was supposed to be held this month at Lahore’s National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The Board conceded that in view of players’ health and safety, it has decided against holding the training camp.

“Taking into account the Covid-19 outlook in Pakistan in the coming weeks, the operational and logistical matters as well the observation that keeping players in a safe and secure environment would remain a challenge, the Board has decided not to hold a training camp of the national men’s team prior to their departure for England,” it said in a statement.

PCB said that it is already in discussions with the ECB to bring forward their early July departure date for England so the Pakistan squad can benefit from the additional practice time there.

“More details around the pre-tour Covid-19 testing of the players and player support personnel, assembling them in Lahore and their training/match schedule will be shared in due course.”

The PCB, meanwhile, has reminded the players to not to practice at cricket grounds during this period and that they must observe and adhere to strict social distancing protocols. These instructions have been issued as their personal wellbeing and that of their families remains paramount.

A top PCB official told ‘The News’ that the decision to drop the idea of holding the camp was taken after the trio of Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, Zakir Khan (PCB’s Director Operations) and Dr Sohail Saleem (PCB’s Medical Director) reached consensus.

“There were too many challenges,” said Samiul-Hasan, PCB’s Director Media.

“We didn’t have the infra-structure, the knowledge and the arrangements needed to create a bio-secure environment big enough to hold a training camp for 25 players,” he said.

Another reason behind the PCB’s decision was that many of the country’s leading players were not too keen to attend the camp in a state of near quarantine.

“Yes, some of the players had a few issues but the decision was mainly taken keeping their health and safety in mind,” Sami said.

“It was obvious that there were too many risks. And after considerable debate it was mutually decided by Misbah-ul-Haq, Zakir Khan and Dr Sohail drop the idea of a pre-tour training camp,” he added.

Sami, however, said that the PCB will ask the players to undergo tests for Covid-19 in their respective cities.

“The Board will gather them in Lahore before the squad’s departure for England.”

Sami said that that PCB has requested England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to allow Pakistan team to arrive later this month so that it has enough time to prepare for the Test series.

“We are supposed to leave in the first week of July but PCB wants the players to reach England well in advance so that they have enough time to prepare for the Tests.”