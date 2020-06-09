Two more die of Covid-19 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: Another two people died of Covid-19, raising the death toll from the deadly viral disease to 24 in the district, an official said on Monday.

About 33 more people tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of confirmed cases of the fast-spreading disease to 424 in Nowshera. The test results of 865 people come negative while 22 more patients have recovered from coronavirus. Acting Deputy Commissioner, Nowshera, Noor Wali Khan Wazir told reporters that two more people died of Covid-19 in the district. He said that one of the deceased identified as Imran Khan belonged to Palosai Payan while the other person Amin Khan hailed from Khesghi Payan in Nowshera. The official said that Imran Khan had quarantined himself at home after contracting the virus while Amin Khan was under treatment at the Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex.