People are dying, PM is talking against lockdown: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Leader of the Pakistan People’s Party in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman said that the people are dying because of the irresponsible behaviour shown by the federal government and Prime Minister Imran Khan is still talking about how he is against a lockdown.

“This is the height of stubbornness and insensitivity. Unfortunately, crucial time has passed and now the follies of this government are going to cost us heavily,” she said in a reaction to address of the Prime minister Imran Khan.

Senator Sherry Rehman said easing down the lockdown so the poor are not affected was just an excuse to hide behind. “Saying that the lockdown has hurt the poor when the government is only concerned about big businesses is self-explanatory. The government was consistently anti-lockdown and gave in to the demands of power lobbies. It never had a pro-poor strategy,” she added.

The PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate said justifying opening up by saying rich countries are also opening up is ridiculous when they actually took the lockdown seriously and managed to flatten their curve. “The only reason that Pakistan did well initially and did not suffer like America was because Sindh government took it seriously and came up with timely effective measures. Other provinces followed the suit and this is what PM Khan did not like”.

Senator Sherry Rehman questioned why the government opened marriage halls, religious congregations, even tourism when every doctor in the country was warning against a surge. Talking about the government’s messaging, she asked, “How can it be the responsibility of people when you are continuously giving mixed messages? The top-down confusion about the point of lockdowns/distancing has reduced public support for it as most have been conditioned to think of it as an indefinite imposition.