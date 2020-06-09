Woman killed in Macchar Colony

A mother of two children was killed allegedly by her husband at her parent’s house in Karachi’s Macchar Colony area on Monday due to a family dispute.

According to the Docks police, the woman was killed at a house located near Saddam Chowk in Macchar Colony. The police and rescuers attended the crime scene and moved the body to the Civil Hospital Karachi for medico-legal formalities.

The woman was identified as 25-year-old Saima, wife of Abdus Salam. The police, while quoting an initial investigation, said the deceased got married to Abdus Salam about eight years ago and the couple had two children.

SHO Azam Rajper said the deceased had left her husband’s house and was living with her parents for a couple of months after a family dispute. He said the suspect went to the house of his wife’s parents where during a quarrel, he shot at his wife.

As a result, he added, the woman sustained a bullet injury in her face. The suspect escaped after committing the crime and the police had launched a hunt to arrest him, he said. The SHO said the police had seized a bullet shell found at the crime scene and a case had been registered.