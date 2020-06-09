PPP Sindh to hold multi-party conference on June 11

The Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sindh chapter has announced that its multi-party conference (MPC) would be held on June 11 at the Banquet Hall of the Chief Minister House.

The MPC is being organised to discuss the issues related to the locust emergency, the coronavirus crisis, the 18th constitutional amendment and the formation of the new National Finance Commission (NFC).

Meanwhile, the Sindh chapter of the PPP continued its contact drive on the second consecutive day to formally invite the political parties to the conference, and contacted the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional, the Sindh United Party and other Sindhi nationalist parties to extend them invitations to attend the moot.

PPP Sindh chapter president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that leaders of political and nationalist parties were being sent formal invitations to attend the forthcoming conference. He said that the MPC would discuss the issues of what he called the “indifferent attitude” of the Centre towards tackling the locust emergency, the coronavirus crisis, efforts to weaken the 18th constitutional amendment and “unlawful constitution” of the NFC.

Khuhro said that all the concerned political parties would sit together and come up with a joint narrative, and there was no way the Centre would be allowed to trample upon the economic and fiscal rights of the province.