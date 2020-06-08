‘Sukkur-Multan motoways working despite corona pandemic’

ISLAMABAD: General Manager Sukkur-Multan Motorway (PKM) Xiao Hua has said that despite the grave challenges posed by COVID-19, every effort was being made by his team and Pakistani staff to ensure smooth operation of PKM.

He added that they would continue to provide assistance within their ability, with full strength of Chinese enterprises to support local people to fight against the virus, and jointly resolve the risks and challenges.

A press release added that that in Multan, there are still 35 Chinese employees living in the HQ camp of PKM project undertaken by China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC). Through online working, localised management and other methods, they continue to operate this motorway during the corona outbreak, ensuring local medical supplies, living materials, etc. between north to south Pakistan.

With a total length of 392 kilometers, the PKM project is the largest transportation infrastructure project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. It has been completed and fully opened to traffic on November 5, 2019.