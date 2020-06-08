PU ranking improves by 11pc

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has improved its international ranking by 11 percent in just two years as per the fresh ranking of international universities issued by QS World University rankings.

According to a press release, for 2019, PU was ranked among the best 78.5 percent universities while for the 2021 rankings, QS has included Punjab University among top 67.5 percent universities.

Punjab University teachers, employees and students have congratulated PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad, University Ranking Committee Chairman Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood and other team members for this rapid progress in international ranking of the universities.