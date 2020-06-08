Hundreds rally in Luton for black rights

LUTON: Despite bad weather conditions and the Covid-19 pandemic hundreds of people gathered outside Luton Council Town Hall to register their protest over George Floyd’s brutal murder.

Luton Deputy Mayor Cllr Maria Lovell and others delivered their speeches on Saturday and expressed solidarity with black people. The protesters hoped that justice will prevail and from this dreadful tragedy, and the long lasting wrongs and prejudices will be permanently laid aside.

The protest was organised by young black students and also included a number of activists of Pakistani Kashmiri origin. After the protest, one Pakistani activist, Adrees Latif, told The News that it has been inspiring to see so many young black people turn up and peacefully stage a protest for their rights.

Another activist said the Black Lives Matter protest was a good experience. “We were really impressed with the discipline and behaviour that was shown by the organisers. They ensured that the voices of the young black people were heard.”

Earlier, Luton Council leader Hazel Simmons issued a statement about Floyd’s death and urged those who planned to attend a demonstration to stick to social distancing guidelines, take protective masks, gloves and hand washing gel as we are still in the middle of a deadly pandemic.

In her statement the Leader of the Council said: “It has been inspiring to see so many people of all ages, genders, races, religions and backgrounds, quietly and bravely show that Black Lives Matter and we trust this will be a real turning point not just in America, but throughout the whole world.”